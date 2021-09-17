Banbury MP Victoria Prentis promoted after Prime Minister's 'reshuffle'

Victoria Prentis has been promoted to be the minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as part of Boris Johnson’s government cabinet reshuffle.

Mrs Prentis has been the MP for Banbury and North Oxfordshire since 2015. She was previously appointed to serve as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in February 2020.

She said: “I am really delighted to have been appointed Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs by the Prime Minister.

"My family have long farmed in Aynho. I am also a passionate environmentalist. It has therefore been a great honour to work in Defra over the past eighteen months. I was very proud to take through the Agriculture and Fisheries Acts in the last Parliament. This landmark legislation sets both industries on their new sustainable course.

"I love representing the constituents of North Oxfordshire. I know first-hand how important the rural economy is but also the difficulties it faces. This is undoubtedly a significant period of change for our rural and coastal communities.

"While the transition is challenging, I strongly believe that it will leave UK agriculture and fisheries in a much stronger place. Our legislation will place farming and fishing on a sustainable footing for future generations, leaving the environment in a better state than we found it. It is difficult but, if we get this right, the prize is enormous.