Banbury MP Victoria Prentis is backing Boris in Brexit furore

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis says she will be backing Boris Johnson 'all the way' towards an October 31 Brexit.

Mrs Prentis's statement to the Banbury Guardian comes as the Prime Minister vowed to effectively deselect MPs who supported a vote of no confidence in a bid to prevent a No Deal Brexit. Those who attempt to derail him will not be allowed to stand at the next election.

Mrs Prentis said: "With eight weeks to go, calm heads are needed.

"I hope that we can leave the EU on October 31 and do so with a deal – or set of deals – that protects national security and people’s jobs.

"Rebelling against the Government at this late stage won’t help to achieve that, and I’m backing Boris all the way in the hope that he can secure a deal," she said.

"I have always been concerned about playing around with our constitution. Had parliament not insisted on a “meaningful” vote, we would have left the EU six months ago, WITH a deal.

"Backbench MPs meddling with our constitution has in fact left us in a weaker position. It’s so important that we deliver Brexit, and get on with improving our schools and hospitals as Boris has said he will.

"I hope that all MPs – including the opposition– will examine their consciences as they return from the Summer break; the only way to get a deal is to vote for one. Let’s hope we get o