Banbury MP Victoria Prentis confirms she will stand again as MP at the next General Election

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis has confirmed that she will stand as an MP again at the next general election.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis has confirmed that she will stand again as an MP at the next General Election.

And with the boundary changes in the area, she has had to decide which constituency she will be standing in - either the Bicester and Woodstock constituency or the Banbury constituency.

Advertisement

Ms Prentice said she will be running for the Banbury seat.

Speaking on her decision, Victoria said: “I can confirm that I have indicated to Conservative Party Headquarters that I will stand again at the next General Election. Alongside this decision, I have also had to state which constituency I would like to stand in.”

“We have seen a couple of proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission during my time as the Member of Parliament; the latest set are moving forward and would see the constituency effectively split in half, with the creation of a new Bicester and Woodstock constituency alongside Banbury.”

“Throughout the process, I have always said that I would go with the constituency where my home is. Based on the proposals, this would be in Banbury.

Advertisement

As many will know, I was born at the Horton General Hospital and I have lived locally for my entire life. The Horton has always been my top priority. I am determined to do what I can to fight for its future and make sure it gets the investment it so desperately needs. I know that there are a number of other challenges we face in Banbury which I am committed to, including the continued regeneration of the town centre and mitigating the impact of the construction of HS2 locally.”