Banbury MP urges government to take action on banning hunting with hounds

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has signed a letter calling for the government to take action on banning hunting with hounds.

Sean Woodcock was one of over 50 parliamentarians to sign the letter addressed to Daniel Zeichner MP, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs.

The letter was written by Labour’s Neil Duncan-Jordan MP in collaboration with The New Hunting Ban campaign.

It called for a firm legislative response to end all forms of hunting that use hounds.

In Neil Duncan-Jordan’s letter, it says: “Alongside the brutal deaths of foxes, stags, hares, and other wild animals, dogs continue to be abused and killed on an industrial scale to facilitate the enjoyment of those who flout the law.

“Polling consistently shows that strengthening the law on hunting is overwhelmingly popular across the country, in every constituency, urban and rural.”

In the letter, the MPs acknowledge the government’s stated intention to hold a consultation on banning trail hunting but urge the government to provide clarity on the timing, scope, and legislative follow-through.

Specifically, the MPs ask when a consultation on banning trail hunting will begin? Will the consultation consider wider measures to fully end hunting with hounds? And what is the timetable for introducing legislation?

Rhys Giles, of The New Hunting Ban campaign, said: “This is a clear signal to the government that the public are tired of waiting for action on an ongoing outrage that should have been resolved two decades ago.

“Representatives from across the country – urban, rural and everywhere in between – are standing up for wildlife, dogs and the countryside. Now we need Defra to do the same.”