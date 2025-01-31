Banbury MP signs letter urging supermarkets to adopt 'fairer deal' for farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Woodcock was one of 46 Labour MPs who signed the letter urging supermarkets to consider adopting a ‘fairer deal’ when working with farmers.

In the letter addressed to the CEOs of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, ASDA, Aldi and Lidl, the MPs raised their concern about what they view to be unfair practices.

The letter covers issues relating to the profits of supermarkets compared to those typical of farmers and also takes aim at the practice of farmwashing.

Farmwashing is a term to describe when retailers use misleading labels to give consumers the false impression that products are locally sourced.

Sean Woodcock is one of 46 Labour MPs from across England, Scotland and Wales to sign the letter.

The Labour Party politician's letter argues that this practice is not only misleading but also undermines the credibility of the British farming industry.

Sean Woodcock MP said:“Supermarkets are claiming to support UK farmers, but their actions suggest otherwise.

“Farmers and growers play a vital role in delivering the UK’s food sustainability, but they aren’t receiving a fair deal from the supermarkets. This has been going on for years and has been left unchallenged for too long.

“It can’t be seen as right or fair that farmers often receive 1p profit from the food items they produce, whilst at the same time supermarkets are making excessive profits.

“Farmers deserve a fair deal, and consumers deserve honesty and transparency.”

The letter comes at a difficult time between the Labour Party and farmers, following the government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax.

Earlier this month (January 9), hundreds of farmers took to the streets of Oxford to protest against the inheritance tax changes.