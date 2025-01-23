Banbury MP Sean Woodcock pledges commitment to honour Holocaust Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury’s MP Sean Woodcock pledged his commitment to honouring Holocaust Memorial Day ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Europe this year.

Sean pledged his commitment to honouring the survivors and those who died during the holocaust by signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

Holocaust Memorial Day is an international event marked on January 27 the same day as the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Sean Woodcock MP said: “Holocaust Memorial Day this year marks 80 years since the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1945.

“The day presents an important opportunity for people from Banbury, Chipping Norton and the surrounding area to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“I pledge to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust and speak out against all forms of antisemitism, which in recent months has risen exponentially and which needs to be tackled head on.”

The day is one to remember all of those persecuted by the Nazis as well as people affected by genocide, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As we mark this significant anniversary, the lessons of the Holocaust remain as urgent as ever.

“With survivors becoming fewer and frailer, and with antisemitism continuing to surge across the world we must all commit to remembering the six million Jewish victims and must take action to ensure anti-Jewish racism is never again allowed to thrive.”