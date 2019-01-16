Banbury MP ‘furious’ after historic government defeat over May’s Brexit deal

The Banbury MP said she was ‘furious’ with her parliamentary colleagues for ‘playing games’ by voting against Theresa May’s Brexit deal last night (Tuesday, January 15).

Victoria Prentis was one of 202 MPs to vote in favour of the Prime Minister’s proposal, along with her fellow Conservatives South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom and Stratford-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi.

The MP for West Oxfordshire, Robert Courts, was among the 118 Tory rebels that contributed to the biggest government defeat in history.

Mrs Prentis told BBC Radio Oxford this morning (Wednesday): “I think the important thing is that we focus on what matters to people, which is their jobs, their security and our constitution, and we need to take this forward in as consensual a way as possible.

“I’m furious with the way people voted last night, this is not a time for games, this is a time for growing and getting on with a deal.”

Mrs May’s deal for leaving the European Union was left in tatters after the vote in Parliament, resulting in a vote of no confidence in her government from Labour, due to be held at 7pm this evening (Wednesday).

The PM told MPs she will return to the House of Commons with an alternative plan next week, as long as she survives the confidence vote.

“It is clear that the House does not support this deal, but tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what it does support; nothing about how, or even if, it intends to honour the decision the British people took in a referendum that Parliament decided to hold,” she said.

Ms Leadsom, who is also Leader of the House, told the BBC: “What we need to do is find a way that that deal, or some part of it, or an alternative deal, that is negotiable, can then be put to the European Union so we can get this Brexit through by March 29.”

Mr Zahawi, who backed leave in the referendum but voted for the withdrawal agreement, said he is ‘extremely disappointed’ but that he respects MPs’ decision.

“It showed very decisively what Parliament is against, but we are none the wiser as to what it supports,” he said.

“I think the Prime Minister struck exactly the right tone when outlining the next steps she intends to take.

“By identifying exactly what changes would be required for MPs across the House of Commons to give the deal a majority backing, and exploring these ideas with the EU, I believe a consensus can be built that ensures we leave the EU on March 29, in an orderly manner with comprehensive withdrawal agreement.

“By calling a motion of no confidence in the government, Labour have once again shown that their priority is political gameplaying and trying to force a general election at any cost.

“It goes without saying that I will be voting against Labour’s motion and expressing my confidence in the Government today so the Prime Minister can get on with job at hand and deliver for the country”.

Five days of debate preceded the ‘meaningful vote’ on Tuesday, with backbench MPs all given a chance to say their piece.

Remain-supporting Mrs Prentis hoped that ‘rabbits could be pulled out of a hat’ in the Commons on Thursday last week, but that did not come to fruition with MPs not backing the PM.

Mr Courts, who voted ‘leave’, wrote on his website before the vote that he could not ‘in good conscience’ vote in favour of the withdrawal agreement in its current form.

“There does come a time when a compromise becomes a compromise too far, and which undermine fundamental principles such as those of national sovereignty and democratic accountability,” he wrote.

“I cannot acquiesce in putting my country into a position where her destiny rests in the hands of another.”