Banbury local elections 2025: Cherwell District Council by-election results announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The results of the Cherwell District Council by-elections 2025 have been announced.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 1) to vote for three positions on Cherwell District Council.

The by-elections were called following the resignations of Cllr Matt Hodgson (Banbury Cross and Neithrop), Cllr Andrew McHugh (Deddington ward) and Sean Woodcock (Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown), following his General Election last year win as Banbury MP.

Here are the results:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results of the Cherwell District Council by-elections 2025 have been announced.

Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward

Former Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed of the Conservatives was elected as the new councillor for the Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward.

The full results of the Banbury Cross and Neithrop by-election are as follows:

Fiaz Ahmed – Conservatives elected with 729 votes

Andrew Eaton – Labour (690 votes)

Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent (412 votes)

Rebecca Bell – Liberal Democrats (358 votes)

The turnout was recorded as 29.35 per cent.

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown ward

Henry Elugwu of Labour was elected in MP Sean Woodock’s former seat of Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown.

The full results of the Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown by-election are as follows:

Henry Elugwu – Labour elected with 639 votes

Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives (600 votes)

Cassi Bellingham – Independent (289 votes)

Sophia Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats (216 votes)

Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party (207 votes)

The turnout was recorded as 27.64 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deddington ward

In Deddington Zoe McLernon of the Conservatives was elected with 1,560 votes.

The full results of the Deddington by-election are as follows:

Zoe McLernon – Conservatives elected with 1560 votes

Nick Mylne – Liberal Democrats (916 votes)

Helen Margaret Oldfield – Labour (478 votes)

Aaron James Bliss – Green Party (370 votes)

The turnout was recorded as 44.34 per cent.