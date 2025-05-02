Banbury local elections 2025: Cherwell District Council by-election results announced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 1) to vote for three positions on Cherwell District Council.
The by-elections were called following the resignations of Cllr Matt Hodgson (Banbury Cross and Neithrop), Cllr Andrew McHugh (Deddington ward) and Sean Woodcock (Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown), following his General Election last year win as Banbury MP.
Here are the results:
Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward
Former Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed of the Conservatives was elected as the new councillor for the Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward.
The full results of the Banbury Cross and Neithrop by-election are as follows:
- Fiaz Ahmed – Conservatives elected with 729 votes
- Andrew Eaton – Labour (690 votes)
- Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent (412 votes)
- Rebecca Bell – Liberal Democrats (358 votes)
The turnout was recorded as 29.35 per cent.
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown ward
Henry Elugwu of Labour was elected in MP Sean Woodock’s former seat of Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown.
The full results of the Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown by-election are as follows:
- Henry Elugwu – Labour elected with 639 votes
- Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives (600 votes)
- Cassi Bellingham – Independent (289 votes)
- Sophia Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats (216 votes)
- Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party (207 votes)
The turnout was recorded as 27.64 per cent.
Deddington ward
In Deddington Zoe McLernon of the Conservatives was elected with 1,560 votes.
The full results of the Deddington by-election are as follows:
- Zoe McLernon – Conservatives elected with 1560 votes
- Nick Mylne – Liberal Democrats (916 votes)
- Helen Margaret Oldfield – Labour (478 votes)
- Aaron James Bliss – Green Party (370 votes)
The turnout was recorded as 44.34 per cent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.