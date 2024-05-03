Banbury local elections 2024 live: Counting has begun – we will bring you the results as they are announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
The votes are in and the counting has now begun for the 2024 Cherwell District Council elections.
The first results were expected at around 3pm but they are running late (we are now expecting them late afternoon).
We will be live at the count and will bring you the results as they are announced.
Elections are by thirds, meaning that one seat in each ward is due for election.
To find out more visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/11/elections/1152/elections-2024
There will also be elections for Banbury Town Council and parish council elections.
In addition to this, votes have also been cast for Oxford City Council and West Oxfordshire District Council - and people across the county have voted for their police and crime commissioner.
Cherwell District Council
The council has been under no overall control since the 2023 Cherwell District Council election. Prior to that election, the Conservatives had held a majority of the seats on the council since 2000.
Cllr Barry Wood is currently the leader of the council, in charge of a Conservative minority administration.
The overall political makeup of the council prior to May 2 2024 is:
- Conservative – 20
- Liberal Democrat - 10
- Labour – 12
- Green - 3
- Independent - 3
The Cherwell District Councillors whose seat is up for election are as follows:
- Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
- Banbury Calthorpe and Easington
- Banbury Cross and Neithrop
- Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown
- Banbury Hardwick
- Banbury Ruscote
- Bicester East
- Bicester North and Caversfield
- Bicester South and Ambrosden
- Bicester West
- Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton
- Deddington
- Fringford and Heyfords
- Kidlington East
- Kidlington West
- Launton and Otmoor
Police and crime commissioner (PCC) election
The PCC sets the agenda for Thames Valley Police as well as its budget, overseeing their local police force and fire service.
The PCC incumbent is Conservative Matthew Barber who was elected in 2021 in an election delayed by the Covid pandemic and a subsequent re-run.
He is being contested by Liberal Democrat Tim Bearder, Labour’s Tim Starkey and two independent candidates, Ben Holden-Crowther and Russell Douglas Fowler.
The count for the Police and Crime Commissioner will take place on Saturday May 4.