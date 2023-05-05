Banbury election live: Conservatives lose overall majority on Cherwell District Council

The Conservatives have lost their overall majority on Cherwell District Council for the first time in 23 years.
The last results have just been announced - and it means that the authority has become a hung council.
Talks have already begun between parties on a coalition formation.
The Greens gained Bicester East from the Conservatives, while the the Liberal Democrats gained from the Conservatives in Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote and have also taken Bicester North and Caversfield. Labour have gained from the Conservatives in Banbury, Calthorpe and Easington and also in Banbury Cross and Neithrop.
The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Sean Woodcock elected with 1030 votes
Conservative Zeeshan Ahmed 389 votes
Green Karl Kwiatkowski 175 votes
Liberal Democrats Sophie Parker-Manuel 143 votes
Independent Cassi Perry 114 votes
----------------------------------------
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Robert Pattenden elected with 1540 votes
Conservative David Bunn 913 votes
Labour Helen Oldfield 345 votes
Independent Paul Tucker 73 votes
----------------------------------------
Bicester East
The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Green Tom Beckett elected with 843 votes
Conservative Sam Holland 767 votes
Labour Jane Clements 416 votes
----------------------------------------
Banbury Calthorpe and Easington
The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Labour Lynne Parsons elected with 1217 votes
Conservative Fiaz Ahmed 1055 votes
Liberal Democrats David Yeomans 244 votes
Green Julia Middleton 213 votes
Independent John Brown 131 votes
----------------------------------------
Bicester North and Caversfield
The Liberal Democrats gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Liberal Democrats Simon Lytton elected with 794 votes
Conservative Jason Slaymaker 676 votes
Labour Arjun Bais 536 votes
----------------------------------------
Banbury Hardwick
The Labour party held this seat.
Labour Besmira Brasha elected with 809
Conservative Tony Ilott 716
Green Amanda Maguire 231
----------------------------------------
Banbury Cross and Neithrop
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Becky Clarke elected with 1058 votes
Conservative Adrian Munoz 443 votes
Green Linda Ward 159 votes
Liberal Democrats Andrew Raisbeck 141 votes
Independent Simon Garrett 80 votes
Independent Tim Barrett 58 votes
----------------------------------------
Banbury Ruscote
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Isabel Creed elected with 884 votes
Conservative Jayne Strangwood 388 votes
Green Carol Broom 95 votes
Liberal Democrats Mark Petterson 74 votes
Independent Julie Battison 70 votes
----------------------------------------
Bicester South and Ambrosden
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Nick Cotter elected with 1660 votes
Conservative Sammy Omotayo 808 votes
Labour Robert Nixon 453 votes
----------------------------------------
Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton
The Conservative Party held this seat.
Conservative Douglas Webb elected with 1247 votes
Liberal Democrats Xenia Huntley 856 votes
Labour Siân Tohill-Martin 439 votes
Green Victoria Campbell 238 votes
----------------------------------------
Bicester West
The Independents held this seat.
Independent Harry Knight elected with 777 votes
Conservative Alex Thrupp 472 votes
Labour Christopher Howells 397 votes
Liberal Democrats Martin Chadwick 188 votes
Green Damien Maguire 110 votes
----------------------------------------
Fringford and Heyfords
The Conservative Party held this seat.
Conservative Nigel Simpson elected with 1049 votes
Liberal Democrats Mark Chivers 774 votes
Labour Alex Williams 373 votes
Green Jenny Tamblyn 291 votes
----------------------------------------
Launton and Otmoor
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Julian Nedelcu elected with 1120 votes
Conservative David Hughes 1052 votes
Labour Naomi Karslake 315 votes
----------------------------------------
Kidlington East
The Green Party held this seat.
Green Ian Middleton elected with 1505 votes
Conservative Tony Puffer 678 votes
Labour Barry Richards 276 votes
Independent Philip Brown 183 votes
----------------------------------------
Deddington
The Conservatives held this seat.
Conservative Andrew McHugh elected with 1280 votes
Labour Annette Murphy 796 votes
Liberal Democrats James Hartley 547 votes
Green Linda Newbery 300 votes
----------------------------------------
Kidlington West
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Lesley McLean elected with 1410 votes
Conservative Rosie Hillard 802 votes
Labour Matthew Bevington 297 votes