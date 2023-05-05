Banbury election live: Conservatives lose overall majority on Cherwell District Council

Talks have already begun between parties on a coalition formation

The Conservatives have lost their overall majority on Cherwell District Council for the first time in 23 years.

The last results have just been announced - and it means that the authority has become a hung council.

The results of the Cherwell District Council elections 2023.

The Greens gained Bicester East from the Conservatives, while the the Liberal Democrats gained from the Conservatives in Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote and have also taken Bicester North and Caversfield. Labour have gained from the Conservatives in Banbury, Calthorpe and Easington and also in Banbury Cross and Neithrop.

The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Sean Woodcock elected with 1030 votes

Conservative Zeeshan Ahmed 389 votes

Green Karl Kwiatkowski 175 votes

Liberal Democrats Sophie Parker-Manuel 143 votes

Independent Cassi Perry 114 votes

----------------------------------------

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Robert Pattenden elected with 1540 votes

Conservative David Bunn 913 votes

Labour Helen Oldfield 345 votes

Independent Paul Tucker 73 votes

----------------------------------------

Bicester East

The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Green Tom Beckett elected with 843 votes

Conservative Sam Holland 767 votes

Labour Jane Clements 416 votes

----------------------------------------

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington

The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Labour Lynne Parsons elected with 1217 votes

Conservative Fiaz Ahmed 1055 votes

Liberal Democrats David Yeomans 244 votes

Green Julia Middleton 213 votes

Independent John Brown 131 votes

----------------------------------------

Bicester North and Caversfield

The Liberal Democrats gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrats Simon Lytton elected with 794 votes

Conservative Jason Slaymaker 676 votes

Labour Arjun Bais 536 votes

----------------------------------------

Banbury Hardwick

The Labour party held this seat.

Labour Besmira Brasha elected with 809

Conservative Tony Ilott 716

Green Amanda Maguire 231

----------------------------------------

Banbury Cross and Neithrop

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Becky Clarke elected with 1058 votes

Conservative Adrian Munoz 443 votes

Green Linda Ward 159 votes

Liberal Democrats Andrew Raisbeck 141 votes

Independent Simon Garrett 80 votes

Independent Tim Barrett 58 votes

----------------------------------------

Banbury Ruscote

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Isabel Creed elected with 884 votes

Conservative Jayne Strangwood 388 votes

Green Carol Broom 95 votes

Liberal Democrats Mark Petterson 74 votes

Independent Julie Battison 70 votes

----------------------------------------

Bicester South and Ambrosden

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Nick Cotter elected with 1660 votes

Conservative Sammy Omotayo 808 votes

Labour Robert Nixon 453 votes

----------------------------------------

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton

The Conservative Party held this seat.

Conservative Douglas Webb elected with 1247 votes

Liberal Democrats Xenia Huntley 856 votes

Labour Siân Tohill-Martin 439 votes

Green Victoria Campbell 238 votes

----------------------------------------

Bicester West

The Independents held this seat.

Independent Harry Knight elected with 777 votes

Conservative Alex Thrupp 472 votes

Labour Christopher Howells 397 votes

Liberal Democrats Martin Chadwick 188 votes

Green Damien Maguire 110 votes

----------------------------------------

Fringford and Heyfords

The Conservative Party held this seat.

Conservative Nigel Simpson elected with 1049 votes

Liberal Democrats Mark Chivers 774 votes

Labour Alex Williams 373 votes

Green Jenny Tamblyn 291 votes

----------------------------------------

Launton and Otmoor

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Julian Nedelcu elected with 1120 votes

Conservative David Hughes 1052 votes

Labour Naomi Karslake 315 votes

----------------------------------------

Kidlington East

The Green Party held this seat.

Green Ian Middleton elected with 1505 votes

Conservative Tony Puffer 678 votes

Labour Barry Richards 276 votes

Independent Philip Brown 183 votes

----------------------------------------

Deddington

The Conservatives held this seat.

Conservative Andrew McHugh elected with 1280 votes

Labour Annette Murphy 796 votes

Liberal Democrats James Hartley 547 votes

Green Linda Newbery 300 votes

----------------------------------------

Kidlington West

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Lesley McLean elected with 1410 votes

Conservative Rosie Hillard 802 votes