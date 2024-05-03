Banbury election 2024 live: The results are now coming in
The council has been under no overall control since the 2023 Cherwell District Council election. Prior to that election, the Conservatives had held a majority of the seats on the council since 2000.
At present Cllr Barry Wood is the leader of the council, in charge of a Conservative minority administration.
We will bring you the results as they are announced.
The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown
The Labour Party held this seat.
Dom Vaitkus - Labour elected with 842 votes
Tahir Mahmood - Conservative 387 votes
Sophie Parker-Manuel - Liberal Democrat 254 votes
Karl Kwiatkowski - Green 175 votes
Cassi Bellingham - Independent 227 votes
Bicester North and Caversfield
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
John Willet - Liberal Democrat elected with 710 votes
Lynn Pratt - Conservative 614 votes
Arjun Bais - Labour 416 votes
Victoria Campbell - Green 155 votes
Banbury Cross and Neithrop
The Labour Party held this seat.
Matt Hodgson - Labour elected with 936 votes
Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative 469 votes
Andrew Raisbeck - Liberal Democrat 121 votes
Alison Nuttall - Green 187 votes
Simon Garrett - Independent 220 votes
Bicester East
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Rob Parkinson - Liberal Democrat elected with 746 votes
Sandy Dallimore - Conservative 577 votes
Jane Clements - Labour 355 votes
Damien Maguire - Green 228 votes
Bicester South and Ambrosden
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Frank Ideh - Liberal Democrat elected with 1250 votes
Sammy Omotayo - Conservative 647 votes
Sian Tohill-Martin - Labour 406 votes
Bryony Core - Green 222 votes
Banbury Ruscote
The Labour Party held this seat.
Mark Cherry - Labour elected with 868 votes
Taraji Ogunnubi - Conservative 302 votes
Julie Battison - Independent 137 votes
Julie Middleton - Green 95 votes
Mark Petterson - Liberal Democrat 80 votes
Banbury Hardwick
The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Kerrie Thornhill - Labour elected with 870 votes
Adrian Dongo Munoz - Conservative 561 votes
Carol Broom - Green 196 votes
Christophe Aramini - Liberal Democrat 106 votes
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Gordon Blakeway - Liberal Democrat elected with 1100 votes
Adam Nell - Conservative 908 votes
Helen Oldfield - Labour 488 votes
Bicester West
Independent Les Sibley held this seat.
Les Sibley - Independent elected with 1121 votes
Naomi Karslake - Labour 298 votes
Jake Whittingham - Conservative 241 votes
Peter Jackson - Liberal Democrat 171 votes
Trevor Campbell - Green 68 votes
Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Chris Brant - Liberal Democrat elected with 1310 votes
George Reynolds- Conservative 1056 votes
Kim Harman - Labour 388 votes
Fringford and Heyfords
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Grace Conway-Murray - Liberal Democrat elected with 1169 votes
Simon Holland - Conservative 949 votes
Russ Hewer- Labour 257 votes
Jenny Tamblyn - Green 245 votes
Deddington
The Conservative Party held this seat.
David Rogers - Conservative elected with 1244 votes
Annette Murphy - Labour 941 votes
James Hartley - Liberal Democrat 357 votes
Aaron Bliss - Green 296 votes
Kidlington East
The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Linda Ward - Green elected with 1010 votes
Emma Nell - Conservative 541 votes
Mel Moorhouse - Liberal Democrat 396 votes
Gary Warland - Labour 365 votes
Banbury Calthorpe and Easington
The Conservative Party held this seat.
Kieron Mallon - Conservative elected with 1141 votes
Anne Cullen - Labour 1120 votes
Liz Reed - Green 216 votes
John Brown - Independent 200 votes
Stephen Buckwell - Liberal Democrat 182 votes