Banbury election 2024 live: Success for Lib Dems as they become the biggest party on the council
The Liberal Democrats have made the most gains and are now the biggest party represented at Cherwell District Council with 17 councillors.
They gained seven seats from the Conservatives including Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote and Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton.
Labour has gained from the Conservatives in Banbury Hardwick, while the Green Party gained Kidlington East from the Conservatives.
The Conservatives lost a total of eight seats at this election including Bicester South and Ambrosden and Bicester North and Caversfield.
The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown
The Labour Party held this seat.
Dom Vaitkus - Labour elected with 842 votes
Tahir Mahmood - Conservative 387 votes
Sophie Parker-Manuel - Liberal Democrat 254 votes
Karl Kwiatkowski - Green 175 votes
Cassi Bellingham - Independent 227 votes
Bicester North and Caversfield
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
John Willet - Liberal Democrat elected with 710 votes
Lynn Pratt - Conservative 614 votes
Arjun Bais - Labour 416 votes
Victoria Campbell - Green 155 votes
Banbury Cross and Neithrop
The Labour Party held this seat.
Matt Hodgson - Labour elected with 936 votes
Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative 469 votes
Andrew Raisbeck - Liberal Democrat 121 votes
Alison Nuttall - Green 187 votes
Simon Garrett - Independent 220 votes
Bicester East
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Rob Parkinson - Liberal Democrat elected with 746 votes
Sandy Dallimore - Conservative 577 votes
Jane Clements - Labour 355 votes
Damien Maguire - Green 228 votes
Bicester South and Ambrosden
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Frank Ideh - Liberal Democrat elected with 1250 votes
Sammy Omotayo - Conservative 647 votes
Sian Tohill-Martin - Labour 406 votes
Bryony Core - Green 222 votes
Banbury Ruscote
The Labour Party held this seat.
Mark Cherry - Labour elected with 868 votes
Taraji Ogunnubi - Conservative 302 votes
Julie Battison - Independent 137 votes
Julie Middleton - Green 95 votes
Mark Petterson - Liberal Democrat 80 votes
Banbury Hardwick
The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Kerrie Thornhill - Labour elected with 870 votes
Adrian Dongo Munoz - Conservative 561 votes
Carol Broom - Green 196 votes
Christophe Aramini - Liberal Democrat 106 votes
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Gordon Blakeway - Liberal Democrat elected with 1100 votes
Adam Nell - Conservative 908 votes
Helen Oldfield - Labour 488 votes
Bicester West
Independent Les Sibley held this seat.
Les Sibley - Independent elected with 1121 votes
Naomi Karslake - Labour 298 votes
Jake Whittingham - Conservative 241 votes
Peter Jackson - Liberal Democrat 171 votes
Trevor Campbell - Green 68 votes
Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Chris Brant - Liberal Democrat elected with 1310 votes
George Reynolds- Conservative 1056 votes
Kim Harman - Labour 388 votes
Fringford and Heyfords
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Grace Conway-Murray - Liberal Democrat elected with 1169 votes
Simon Holland - Conservative 949 votes
Russ Hewer- Labour 257 votes
Jenny Tamblyn - Green 245 votes
Deddington
The Conservative Party held this seat.
David Rogers - Conservative elected with 1244 votes
Annette Murphy - Labour 941 votes
James Hartley - Liberal Democrat 357 votes
Aaron Bliss - Green 296 votes
Kidlington East
The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Linda Ward - Green elected with 1010 votes
Emma Nell - Conservative 541 votes
Mel Moorhouse - Liberal Democrat 396 votes
Gary Warland - Labour 365 votes
Banbury Calthorpe and Easington
The Conservative Party held this seat.
Kieron Mallon - Conservative elected with 1141 votes
Anne Cullen - Labour 1120 votes
Liz Reed - Green 216 votes
John Brown - Independent 200 votes
Stephen Buckwell - Liberal Democrat 182 votes
Kidlington West
The Liberal Democrat Party held this seat.
Dorothy Walker - Liberal Democrat elected with 1224 votes
Zoe McLernon - Conservative 575 votes
Barry Richards - Labour 281 votes
Amanda Maguire - Green 224 votes
Launton and Otmoor
The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Alisa Russell - Liberal Democrat elected with 1044 votes
David Hughes - Conservative 944 votes
James Daulton - Labour 306 votes
Fin MacEwan - Green 147 votes