Banbury election 2024 live: Success for Lib Dems as they become the biggest party on the council

The results of the Cherwell District Council elections 2024.

The Liberal Democrats have made the most gains and are now the biggest party represented at Cherwell District Council with 17 councillors.

They gained seven seats from the Conservatives including Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote and Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton.

Labour has gained from the Conservatives in Banbury Hardwick, while the Green Party gained Kidlington East from the Conservatives.

The Conservatives lost a total of eight seats at this election including Bicester South and Ambrosden and Bicester North and Caversfield.

The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown

The Labour Party held this seat.

Dom Vaitkus - Labour elected with 842 votes

Tahir Mahmood - Conservative 387 votes

Sophie Parker-Manuel - Liberal Democrat 254 votes

Karl Kwiatkowski - Green 175 votes

Cassi Bellingham - Independent 227 votes

Bicester North and Caversfield

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

John Willet - Liberal Democrat elected with 710 votes

Lynn Pratt - Conservative 614 votes

Arjun Bais - Labour 416 votes

Victoria Campbell - Green 155 votes

Banbury Cross and Neithrop

The Labour Party held this seat.

Matt Hodgson - Labour elected with 936 votes

Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative 469 votes

Andrew Raisbeck - Liberal Democrat 121 votes

Alison Nuttall - Green 187 votes

Simon Garrett - Independent 220 votes

Bicester East

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Rob Parkinson - Liberal Democrat elected with 746 votes

Sandy Dallimore - Conservative 577 votes

Jane Clements - Labour 355 votes

Damien Maguire - Green 228 votes

Bicester South and Ambrosden

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Frank Ideh - Liberal Democrat elected with 1250 votes

Sammy Omotayo - Conservative 647 votes

Sian Tohill-Martin - Labour 406 votes

Bryony Core - Green 222 votes

Banbury Ruscote

The Labour Party held this seat.

Mark Cherry - Labour elected with 868 votes

Taraji Ogunnubi - Conservative 302 votes

Julie Battison - Independent 137 votes

Julie Middleton - Green 95 votes

Mark Petterson - Liberal Democrat 80 votes

Banbury Hardwick

The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Kerrie Thornhill - Labour elected with 870 votes

Adrian Dongo Munoz - Conservative 561 votes

Carol Broom - Green 196 votes

Christophe Aramini - Liberal Democrat 106 votes

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Gordon Blakeway - Liberal Democrat elected with 1100 votes

Adam Nell - Conservative 908 votes

Helen Oldfield - Labour 488 votes

Bicester West

Independent Les Sibley held this seat.

Les Sibley - Independent elected with 1121 votes

Naomi Karslake - Labour 298 votes

Jake Whittingham - Conservative 241 votes

Peter Jackson - Liberal Democrat 171 votes

Trevor Campbell - Green 68 votes

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Chris Brant - Liberal Democrat elected with 1310 votes

George Reynolds- Conservative 1056 votes

Kim Harman - Labour 388 votes

Fringford and Heyfords

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Grace Conway-Murray - Liberal Democrat elected with 1169 votes

Simon Holland - Conservative 949 votes

Russ Hewer- Labour 257 votes

Jenny Tamblyn - Green 245 votes

Deddington

The Conservative Party held this seat.

David Rogers - Conservative elected with 1244 votes

Annette Murphy - Labour 941 votes

James Hartley - Liberal Democrat 357 votes

Aaron Bliss - Green 296 votes

Kidlington East

The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Linda Ward - Green elected with 1010 votes

Emma Nell - Conservative 541 votes

Mel Moorhouse - Liberal Democrat 396 votes

Gary Warland - Labour 365 votes

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington

The Conservative Party held this seat.

Kieron Mallon - Conservative elected with 1141 votes

Anne Cullen - Labour 1120 votes

Liz Reed - Green 216 votes

John Brown - Independent 200 votes

Stephen Buckwell - Liberal Democrat 182 votes

Kidlington West

The Liberal Democrat Party held this seat.

Dorothy Walker - Liberal Democrat elected with 1224 votes

Zoe McLernon - Conservative 575 votes

Barry Richards - Labour 281 votes

Amanda Maguire - Green 224 votes

Launton and Otmoor

The Liberal Democrat Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Alisa Russell - Liberal Democrat elected with 1044 votes

David Hughes - Conservative 944 votes

James Daulton - Labour 306 votes