Banbury area council writes to government over cuts to Canal and River Trust

Cherwell District Council will be writing to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs following the decision to cut funding to the Canal and River Trust.

The council’s leader, Cllr Barry Wood, announced at Monday’s (July 17) meeting that he would raise concerns over what the loss of funding would mean for the future of the Oxford Canal in Banbury.

Council officers have been working to seek funding for improvements to the canal, including bids for government funding and the use of developer contribution money provided by housing developers under legal agreements linked to planning permissions.

Cllr Barry Wood said: "The recent loss of fish in the Banbury Canal following storms caused a great deal of public concern and was a stark reminder of the importance of protecting the Oxford Canal.

"The council is committed to regenerating the canal-side area of Banbury, and while we are not the authority in charge of waterways, we recognise that the canal is a key asset for the life of Banbury and Kidlington, and we of course wish to see the funding that supports the Canal and River Trust protected.

"In addition to my letter to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, officers will be continuing to work to find other ways that the council can support the Trust in the interests of the local environment, economy, and biodiversity."