Approval granted for 41-apartment 'monster' retirement home in Bicester despite it having no wheelchair access
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillors at a Cherwell District Council planning meeting on Thursday had their hands tied as they were forced to consider a request to allow three more apartments at the site of a 38-apartment building.
The retirement complex, located on St John’s Road in Bicester, had already received the green light by a planning inspector.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The major development is described as “retirement living accommodation for older people” and will be available for people over the age of 60 with their spouses who are more than 55.
There will be no change in elevations as a result of the extra three apartments but people in a loft may now overlook neighbouring houses.
Meeting attendees expressed their “alarm” at the fact of there being no wheelchair access to apartments despite the accommodation being for older people.
Cllr Rebecca Biegel said: “this type of accommodation does seem to be very unusual to say the least” in reference to the absence of provision of wider doors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown Ward Labour councillor added: “It is essentially no different than if it were for people of any age.
“It seems very unusual and alarming.”
An application appeal for 38 apartments had led to the granting of permission for the development by the planning inspector in 2022 though the planning committee stated it would have refused the application.
Cllr Barry Wood said: “We lost, the inspector won.
“That is the way of it with planning in this country.
“The principle of the development with the bulk of the detail has been agreed by the inspector.”
Planning officer Jeanette Davey confirmed there would be lift access but explained: “The only difference between this scheme and any other block of flats is reduced parking because it is assumed the older you get the less cars you need.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Julian Nedelcu described the development as a “monster in the middle of town” and added “the damage is already done”.
An objecting comment to the additional three apartments stated: “The height of the building proposed is out of context and will now totally dominate the street.
“It will make the existing parking problems worse.”
Bicester Town Council objected to the application on the grounds of the “height of the building and safety concerns” but there were no objections from most consultees which included OCC Highways and OCC Environmental Protection.
The planning inspector had approved plans for the 38-apartment at the time in the context of the absence of a five year housing land supply.
Eight councillors voted for the application, four against, and two abstained
The chair thanked the committee and concluded “it was not an easy one”.