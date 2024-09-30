'An exciting new beginning for our groups' - Banbury and West Oxfordshire Green Party branches join forces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Green Party branches in north Oxfordshire and west Oxfordshire have formally merged in a bid to join forces.

Following months of discussion, the two branches agreed to merge at a meeting last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Oxfordshire Green Party branch representing Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington and the West Oxfordshire branch for Chipping Norton, Woodstock and Witney have now become the one North and West Oxfordshire Green Party.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party said it was prompted to make the decision after changes in parliamentary boundaries and as part of a strategy to focus on local issues.

Elected district councillors from the North and West Oxfordshire Green Party.

Currently, the Green Party has one councillor at the county level, eight district councillors and several town and parish councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the merger, the party says it will focus on doubling its representation at Oxfordshire County Council next year.

Newly elected chair of the North and West Oxfordshire Green Party, Barry Wheatley, said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the expansion of Green Party activities in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire.

“The combination of expertise and resources of the two branches will allow us to move up a gear in our campaigning for new seats and support for our existing councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s my hope that the creation of a new branch will encourage the hundreds of new and existing members to join in our activities and work with us to generate real hope for a greener future for all.”

Four Green Party councillors are currently elected to Cherwell District Council, these are Cllr Tom Beckett, Cllr Ian Middleton, Cllr Fiona Mawson and Cllr Linda Ward.

Leader of the Cherwell District Council Green and Independent Alliance Group and the Oxfordshire County Council Green Group Ian Middleton said: “This is an exciting new beginning for both our groups bringing together enthusiastic and committed members from two districts with a wealth of campaigning and council experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this will help us to significantly increase our representation at all council levels, but particularly on the County Council where we are currently in joint control of the administration.

“In future years, I hope we will also be able to grow our numbers on both West Oxfordshire and Cherwell District Council where we are also in joint control with other parties.”