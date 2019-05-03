All the results and reaction from Banbury's district wards and councillors

Keep refreshing the page to get the latest results and reaction.

Cherwell District Council results:

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote: Andy Aris (Green) 416 votes, Mike Bishop (Conservative) 1189 votes, Jonathan Gregory (Liberal Democrat) 296 votes, Suzette Watson (Labour and Co-operative) 377 votes: Voter turnout = 32.78 per cent.

Winner - Mike Bishop (Conservative) 1189 votes​

Cllr Bishop said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for me ti was very tough canvassing with whats been going on but it shows that canvassing does work and I'm really pleased."

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington: Colin Clarke (Con) 1218 votes, Brent Jackson (LD) 480 votes, Phil Richards (Lab) 590 votes: Voter turnout = 30.65 per cent.

​Winner - Colin Clarke (Con) 1218 votes​.

Cllr Clarke said: "I'm pleased but also surprised bringing into mind what's been happening in the rest of the country and what central government has been up to. But I'm very pleased I can continue what I've been doing for the past 15 years."

Banbury Cross and Neithrop: Hannah Banfield (Lab) 1031 votes, Alastair Milne-Home (Con) 789 votes,John Whitwell (LD) 306 votes: Voter turnout = 31.67 per cent.

​Winner - Hannah Banfield (Lab) 1031 votes​.

Cllr Banfield: "I wiuld like to thank the electorate for voting for me and my Labour team for helpoing to get me reelected. I will be working hard to help residents with case work."

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown: David Beverly (Con) 586 votes, Carrick Cameron (Green) 403 votes, Perran Moon (Lab) 957 votes: Voter turnout = 29.12 per cent.

​Winner - Perran Moon (Lab) 957 votes​

Cllr Moon said: "I am pleased the campaign went well the Labour party has a long tradition in Grimsbury in supporting people going back many years and it is a continuation of that work."

Banbury Hardwick: Nathan Bignell (Con) 817 votes, Heather Firkin (UKIP) 194 votes, Karl Kwiatkowski (Green) 215 votes, Blue Watson (Lab) 417 votes: Voter turnout = 26.24 per cent.

​Winner - Nathan Bignell (Con) 817 votes

Cllr Bignell said: "I was born and bred in the ward, it's the ward I wanted to stand in so I am chuffed to be able to represent it. The result is fantastic for us as Conservatives, 400 majority is huge and firmly cements that we've got a lot of work to do."

Banbury Ruscote: Chris Phillips (Con) 487 votes, Ian Thomas (LD) 189 votes, Sean Woodcock (Lab) 790 votes: Voter turnout = 23.84 per cent.

​Winner - Sean Woodcock (Lab) 790 votes:

Cllr Woodcock said: "Thanks for everyone that voted for me and that voted in general with the disillusionment in politics at the moment. You'd expect low turnouts we've had high ones in Chewrwell. I'll continue to work as hard as I can for Banbury and Cherwell."

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton: Anne Cullen (Lab) 398 votes, Douglas Webb (Con) 1503 votes, Julian Woodward (LD) 653 votes: Voter turnout = 40.78 per cent.

​Winner - Douglas Webb (Con) 1503 votes​

Cllr Webb was unavailable for comment.

Deddington: Aaron Bliss (Green) 523 votes, Hugo Brown (Con) 1376 votes, Nigel Davis (LD) 477 votes, Annette Murphy (Lab) 382 votes: Voter turnout = 38.47 per cent.

​Winner - Hugo Brown (Con) 1376 votes.

Cllr Brown said: "I think the main issue we had in this election was getting the electorate to focus in local issues, not national ones. I thikn it is testement to CDC being a highly efficient and cost effective council, I think that is what people are viting for."

Fringford and Heyfords: Ian Corkin (Con) 1223 votes, Alan Harris (UKIP) 180 votes, Dillie Keane (LD) 394 votes, Jenny Tamblyn (Green) 420 votes: Voter turnout = 34.87 per cent.

​Winner - Ian Corkin (Con) 1223 votes.

Cllr Corkin said: "When you're the incumbent the seat is yours to lose but live in unusual times. I have had a lot of people say they would support me personally which is nice."

Overall turnout percentage = 32.92

Banbury Town Council by-election Hardwick West:

Naveed Anwar (Lab) 582 votes, Nathan Bignell (Con) 935 votes.

Winner - Nathan Bignell (Con) 935 votes.

West Oxfordshire results:

Chipping Norton: Juliet Byrne (LD) 495 votes, Mike Cahill (Lab) 766 votes, Jonny Rosemont (Con) 631 votes.

Winner - Mike Cahill (Lab) 766 votes

Kingham, Rollright and Enstone: Steve Akers (Lab) 145 votes, Mike Baggaley (LD) 174 votes, Andrew Beaney (Con), 571 votes, Celia Kerslake (Green) 190 votes.

Winner - Andrew Beaney (Con), 571 votes

Stratford Upon Avon District Council results:

Bishops Itchington: Chris Kettle (Con), Matthew North (Green) and Fiona Onslow-Free (LD). Winner - Christopher Kettle (Con) elected with 644 votes.

Brailes and Compton: Sara Billins (LD), Anne Waldon (Green), Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Con) and Ronan Woods (Lab). Winner - Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Con) elected with 691 votes

Ettington: Nina Knapman (LD), Alexander Monk (Lab), Penny-Anne O’Donnell (Con) and Angela Webb (Green). Winner - Penny-Anne O'Donnell (Con) elected with 782 votes

Kineton: Rob Ballantyne (Green), Chris Mills (Con) and Nicholas Solman (LD). Winner - Chris Mills (Con) elected with 824 votes.

Napton and Fenny Compton: Emilia Fletcher (Con), Zoe James (Green) and Nigel Rock (LD). Winner - Nigel Rock (Lib Dem) elected with 539 votes.

Red Horse: Allison Aves (Green), John Feilding (Con), John Insoll (LD) and Jan Sewell (Lab). Winner - Red Horse: John Feilding (Con) elected with 698 votes.

Shipston North: Roger Billins (LD), Trevor Harvey (Con), Peter Landsman (Green) and Jan Ozimkowski (Lab). Winner - Trevor Harvey (Con) elected with 545 votes.

Shipston South: Jo Barker (Con), Frances Boyle (Lab), John Dinnie (LD), David Passingham (Green). Winner - Jo Barker (Con) elected with 546 votes.