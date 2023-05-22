News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Police share appeal to help find missing Banbury man

The police have shared an appeal to help find a man who was last seen on Wednesday (May 17).

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:06 BST

In a statement released on Saturday, the police appealed for help locating Marco, a 46-year-old man of Portuguese heritage.

He is described as being approximately 5' 7" tall, of slim and athletic build, with long greying black hair.

The police cannot confirm what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but say he may have had a backpack and sleeping bag on him.

Most Popular
The police have shared an appeal to help find a missing man from Banbury.The police have shared an appeal to help find a missing man from Banbury.
The police have shared an appeal to help find a missing man from Banbury.

If you know of Marco's whereabouts or have any information to assist the police, please inform them at https://tinyurl.com/47xs32sd or call 999 and quote occurrence number 43230218116.