Police share appeal to help find missing Banbury man
The police have shared an appeal to help find a man who was last seen on Wednesday (May 17).
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:06 BST
In a statement released on Saturday, the police appealed for help locating Marco, a 46-year-old man of Portuguese heritage.
He is described as being approximately 5' 7" tall, of slim and athletic build, with long greying black hair.
The police cannot confirm what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but say he may have had a backpack and sleeping bag on him.
If you know of Marco's whereabouts or have any information to assist the police, please inform them at https://tinyurl.com/47xs32sd or call 999 and quote occurrence number 43230218116.