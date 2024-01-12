Warwickshire Police are still appealing to the public for information about the crash

Police have confirmed the name of a man who died after a car collided with him near Oxhill.

Mohammed Mahmood, 55, from Reading, (originally from Leeds) died in hospital following the collision on the A422 at about 6am on Thursday January 4.

In a statement, Mr Mahmood’s family said: “He was truly blessed and our prayers are with him.”

Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Mahmood’s family and friends as they come to terms with this tragic incident.

“We’re continuing to investigate the collision and urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw Mr Mahmood on the road network prior to the collision to make contact with us please”