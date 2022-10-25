Police release image of man after two reports of sexual assault in Whitley Bay

Police are investigating two reports of sexual assault in Whitley Bay. Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to identify.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a woman had been approached by a male, unknown to her, on Hillheads Road in Whitley Bay, around 1pm on July 23. It was reported that the woman stepped aside from the path she was walking on, to allow for the man to pass, and as he did he attempted to touch her below the waist and grabbed her leg.

Half an hour later, police received a second report that another woman had also been approached by a man, this time, on Whitley Road, who touched her on the bottom without consent before leaving the area.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries so far, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses. Officers are now asking for the public’s help, as they release an image of a man they would like to trace. The man in the image was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information that could assist the officers in their investigation.