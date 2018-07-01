Police plea after motorcyclist died in Ascott-u-W incident

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in an accident in Ascott-under-Wychwood.

The collision occurred on Friday at about 8.10am.

A blue Skoda and a black Triumph motorcycle were involved in a collision on the B4437 junction with London Lane.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old man, died as a result of the incident. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer, Pc Naomi Hames, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to this incident.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant to this investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘43180197181’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.