Police increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Banbury man
Thames Valley Police are appealing for help in tracing down 28-year-old William, who was last seen at around midday on Friday (February 9).
They have described him as approximately 5ft 3ins tall, and was last seen wearing black and white trainers, dark trousers and a dark coloured lightweight jumper.
PC Jonathan Palfrey, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating William.
“If you have any information please report this to us using our dedicated online form, quoting reference 43240064695.
“If you see William, please call 999.”