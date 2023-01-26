Police confirm person has died on rail tracks near Banbury railway station

Police have confirmed that a person has died on the rail tracks near Banbury railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the line in Banbury at about 7.20am yesterday (January 25) to reports of a "casualty on the tracks".

"Paramedics also attended," said a spokesperson for the BTP.

"However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding their death."