Police confirm person has died on rail tracks near Banbury railway station
Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding their death
By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:21pm
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the line in Banbury at about 7.20am yesterday (January 25) to reports of a "casualty on the tracks".
"Paramedics also attended," said a spokesperson for the BTP.
"However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding their death."