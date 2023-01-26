News you can trust since 1838
Police confirm person has died on rail tracks near Banbury railway station

Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding their death

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:21pm
Police have confirmed that a person has died on the rail tracks near Banbury railway station.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the line in Banbury at about 7.20am yesterday (January 25) to reports of a "casualty on the tracks".

"Paramedics also attended," said a spokesperson for the BTP.

"However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding their death."

We have asked BTP for more information and will update the article when we hear back from them.

