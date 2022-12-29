Police concerned for the welfare of missing man from Bicester
People are being urged to call 999 quoting 43220580733 if they see him
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from East Brook Close, Piddington, Bicester.
Thames Valley Police said: "Christopher is described as a white male, slim build, approximately 6ft 4 in height, grey short hair and possibly stubble. We are unsure what he was last wearing but may be in sandals. Christopher may appear confused and would be walking slowly, we believe he may still be in the area.
"Any sightings please call 999 quoting 43220580733."