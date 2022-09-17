Police are looking for cyclist who was injured during collision with car in Banbury

Police are looking for a cyclist who was injured after a collision with a car in Banbury.

A Ford Fiesta collided with an electric bike at around 10pm last night (Friday) on Warwick Road

The rider of the bike left the scene, and is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officer PC Neil Bowker said: “We are continuing to investigate this report of a minor injury road traffic collision, but as yet, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to locate the victim.

“I am appealing for this person to please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the collision to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“You can do so by calling 101 or making an initial report online, quoting reference number 43220418261.