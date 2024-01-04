Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Banbury
Thames Valley Police have appealed for the public's help in tracing 28-year-old William, who has been missing since Tuesday (January 2).
William was last seen outside Castle Quay shopping centre on Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm. He was wearing a long-sleeve sky blue jumper or fleece-style top and lightly coloured jeans with a mud stain down the right-hand side.
Police say that William is known to spend time in the town centre and is often seen walking around the Drayton and Hanwell areas.
They said: “We are concerned for their welfare, and so we are appealing to anybody who knows of their whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240002546.”
If you see William, please contact the police at 999 and quote the reference number.