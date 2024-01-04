The police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police have appealed for the public's help in tracing 28-year-old William, who has been missing since Tuesday (January 2).

William was last seen outside Castle Quay shopping centre on Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm. He was wearing a long-sleeve sky blue jumper or fleece-style top and lightly coloured jeans with a mud stain down the right-hand side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that William is known to spend time in the town centre and is often seen walking around the Drayton and Hanwell areas.

The police are appealing for help tacking down missing Banbury man William.

They said: “We are concerned for their welfare, and so we are appealing to anybody who knows of their whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240002546.”