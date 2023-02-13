Police are appealing for help to find a missing Banbury woman.

Rachel Selby was last seen on Friday February 3, in the Dog and Gun pub in Banbury town centre.

Thames Valley Police said: "Rachel is known to frequent Banbury town centre, including local pubs.

"Rachel is described as a 49-year-old white woman, of medium build, with brown shoulder length wavy hair and green eyes.

"If you see Rachel or have any information that can help us locate her and make sure she is safe ,please call 999 and quote Occurrence number 43230061564. Thank you."

