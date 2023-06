Police have appealed to the public for help locating a man from Banbury who may be with missing girl Maisy.

The police believe Darren, aged 25, who was last seen on Tuesday (June 27) may be with 15-year-old Maisy, who is also known as Sage.

As we have previously reported, Maisy from Middleton Cheney was last seen on Monday at about 10pm. Maisy has links to Brackley and Banbury, is described as 5ft 4in, slim build, and has shoulder-length pink hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any information, call 101 and quote 43230283867.