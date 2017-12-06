Police appeal for witnesses to Banbury armed robbery

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a store in Banbury earlier today, Wednesday, December 6.

At around 5.30am officers were called a report that members of staff at the Tesco store in Middleton Road were opening up the premises, when three men with face coverings and carrying guns and crowbars entered the store.

Staff members were threatened and forced to try and open the safe but were unable to and when a member of the public looked in through the window of the shop the robbers left empty-handed.

Detective Constable Richard Lewis of Banbury Force CID, investigating, said: “While this was obviously deeply upsetting for the staff, it was fortunate that nobody was injured during this incident.

“We would urge anyone who saw the offenders or anyone acting suspiciously around the Tesco Express store this morning to call us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting ref 145 6/12.”