Police appeal for help to find rapist in Friday night attack

Police have put out an appeal for help in hunting down a rapist who attacked a woman in Banbury town centre on Friday evening.

Detectives appealed for witnesses following the rape which occurred at about 11.15pm in an alleyway near Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street.

The incident took place yesterday (Friday) after the victim, a 20-year-old woman, left the club.

She was approa ched from behind by a man who then raped her before leaving the scene.

The offender is described as a white man with a moustache. The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers, and a scene watch is in place in Banbury while an investigation into the incident takes place.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bick, based at Banbury police station, said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident which I understand will cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.”

There was an increased police presence in Banbury town centre during Saturday while officers carried out enquiries.

“As we are in the early stages of this investigation, we are unable to release further details of the incident at this time, but we will provide updates when it is possible for us to do so,” said DI Bick.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which they think could relate to the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180043341, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.