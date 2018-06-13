Poignant display for lost children

As a month of awareness for still birth and neonatal death continues a Banbury funeral director is overwhelmed by remembrance requests.

Karen Hancox - pictured below - from Oxfordshire Sands stands next to the baby remembrance window display at Edd Frost and Daughter’s Family Funeral Directors in Banbury.

Oxfordshire Sands Karon Hancox next to Edd Frost and Daughters window display NNL-181106-133415001

Not even half way through this Sands Awareness Month, there has been more requests for names to be included on mobiles hanging from the blossom tree, than ever before.

Every year the funeral directors on Horton View, dedicate their window display to the Sands charity.

To have a child’s name included in the Blossom Tree display email at Karen Hancox at info@oxfordshiresands.org.uk or contact Edd Frost directly, 01295 404004, office@eddfrostanddaughters.co.uk.