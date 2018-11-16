Plans for over 300 homes on former golf course

A former golf course could become a housing estate after plans were submitted this week to build 320 homes on the former Drayton Leisure Golf Club.

The Warwick Road club closed its doors in 2014 as it was no longer financially viable and the lease returned to landowner Trinity College, Oxford.

The land has been included in Cherwell District Council’s local plan as being suitable for a potential housing development.

The application, which has been submitted by the college, is for 320 homes, including affordable housing, and with a local centre, public open space, playing fields and allotments.

The site is next to the Hanwell Fields development and covers 18.7 hectares.

Public consultation events were held in July at North Oxfordshire Academy and Banbury Museum as well as consultation with local parish councils and planning officers.

The plans were also submitted to BOB-MK, a network of local authorities which shares ideas and aims to improve quality of urban design.

The application is to be discussed by Cherwell District Council’s planning committee on a date to be decided.

To comment, visit the council’s planning portal with application reference 18/01882/OUT.