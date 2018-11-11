Piper’s dawn tune marks 100th anniversary of WWI Armistice in Banburyshire

The centenary of the end of The Great War was marked at 6am today (Sunday) when Middleton Cheney piper Richard Jasper played The Battle’s O’er at his village war memorial.

In spite of heavy rain, Mr Jasper started playing The Battle’s O’er, knowing that hundreds and even thousands of pipers around the world - outside churches, cathedrals, in towns and villages, were doing the same.

The time was chosen by organisers as it was the time the armistice was signed. It came into effect at 11am which is when the traditional two minutes’ silence is observed.

The Battle’s O’er is Major William Robb’s famous retreat tune.

Mr Jasper, who teaches bagpipes at three schools, Rugby, Kingham Hill and Winchester House, is a part-time carpenter and joiner. He has played the Great Highland bagpipe for over 40 years.

He has played at numerous functions including Royal occasions, on cruises and on film, stage, TV and radio.

Educated at Magdalen College School, Brackley, Mr Jasper has competed at the highest level throughout Scotland, Ireland and England.