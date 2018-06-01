Pioneering Hook Norton nursery to hold toddle for bereavement charity

A farm-based nursery in Hook Norton will be running a sponsored toddle in aid of bereavement charity SeeSaw next week.

The Willow on the Farm Nursery, which opened in September last year, and has children registered up until 2020, is the first nursery in the area to introduce emotional intelligence, to raise awareness of mental and emotional health in the under fives.

The sponsored toddle will be taking place next Wednesday, June 6, from 11am, and will be around the farm.

The programme the school uses is called RULER – Recognise, Understand, Label, Express and Regulate – which was first set up by the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence.

A mood meter, a square with red, blue, yellow and green quadrants, allows pupils to communicate how they are feeling and recognise how others are feeling.

Headteacher Alice Clark has brought the idea over from a nursery in London.

She said: “We teach them their emotions through colours and then we introduce a word every week such as teaching them to say they feel frustrated because they can’t put their shoes and socks on or anxious about having to sing.

“The amazing thing is they are starting this at two-and-a-half and they are soaking it up like sponges.

“The way the children notice other children’s emotions when they are feeling angry, sad or lonely, they can really empathise.”

The sponsored toddle will end with a picnic with parents and it is hoped a representative from SeeSaw will be there to present certificates.

Mrs Clark said she chose SeeSaw after a friend received support from the charity after losing a child and following the death of a friend who left behind three children. Visit www.seesaw.org.uk to find out more.