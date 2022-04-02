Pilot sent to hospital with injuries after light aircraft crash in North Oxfordshire

Thames Valley Police and multiple emergency services responded to a light aircraft crash today, Saturday April 2.

The light aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford at about midday today.

The pilot managed to parachute to safety, but suffered several injuries and was been taken to hospital.

No-one else has been injured as a result of the incident.Thames Valley Police placed a small cordon at the scene. No local residents needed to be evacuated.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 857 of April 2.

Five crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene.