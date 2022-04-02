Pilot sent to hospital with injuries after light aircraft crash in North Oxfordshire

Thames Valley Police and multiple emergency services responded to a light aircraft crash on Saturday April 2.

The light aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford.

The pilot managed to parachute to safety, but suffered several injuries.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene shortly after 12pm sending two ambulances and its hazardous area response team.

A male patient, the pilot, was flown to John Radcliffe Hospital by air ambulance. No update on the pilot’s condition was immediately available. No-one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 857 of April 2.