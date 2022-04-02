Pilot flown to John Radcliffe Hospital with injuries after light aircraft crash in North Oxfordshire
Plane crashed into empty building and pilot managed to parachute to safety
Thames Valley Police and multiple emergency services responded to a light aircraft crash on Saturday April 2.
The light aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford.
The pilot managed to parachute to safety, but suffered several injuries.
South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene shortly after 12pm sending two ambulances and its hazardous area response team.
A male patient, the pilot, was flown to John Radcliffe Hospital by air ambulance. No update on the pilot’s condition was immediately available. No-one else was injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 857 of April 2.
Multiple crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue attended including Bicester, Deddington and Banbury fire stations, supported by a specialist rescue crew from Kidlington and water carrier from Wheatley attended. Thames Valley Air Ambulance and National Police Air Service also attended.