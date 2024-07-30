Pilot dies after crash in replica Spitfire at Enstone Airfield near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 71-year-old man has sadly died after the replica Spitfire he was piloting crashed at Enstone Airfield on Sunday (July 28).

It has been confirmed that the man died at the scene of the accident when the light aircraft crashed shortly after taking off around 2pm.

Emergency services, including the South Central Ambulance Service, attended the airfield located on Banbury Road but were sadly unable to save the pilot.

The 71-year-old pilot is believed to have been the only person on board the replica World War II fighter plane when it crashed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Enstone Airfield, Banbury Road, at around 2pm on Sunday (28/7) to reports of a light aircraft crash.

"Sadly, the pilot, believed to be a 71-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers."Formal identification and other coronial processes will take place in due course. No one else was injured following this incident.

"Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue also attended, along with South Central Ambulance Service, and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).”

This tragic incident comes less than a year after 68-year-old Trevor Bailey from Gloucestershire lost control of a replica Spitfire and died at the same airfield in August 2023.