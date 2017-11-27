PICTURES: Veterans switch on Banbury Christmas lights to huge crowd

Thousands of people watched as Banbury’s Christmas lights were switched-on by veterans in a fun-filled day in the town centre yesterday (Sunday, November 26).
The area around the Christmas tree in Bridge Street was packed with people of all ages as four ex-servicemen pushed the big red button to illuminate the town before a firework display.
Music, dancing and pantomime performances provided the entertainment in the day while visitors perused the dozens of stalls with lots on offer.
Mayor Cllr Colin Clarke said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On is a magical moment that people of all ages look forward to.
“It launches the festive season in Banbury and people enjoy the build-up and seeing the lights come on.
“It is also an opportunity every year to highlight local people who have served the community.
“This year we paid tribute to our armed forces and it was an honour to stand beside people who have contributed so much.”
