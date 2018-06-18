Pictures: Thousands cheer on top cyclists as Women’s Tour rides through Banburyshire

Thousands of people came to cheer on some of the world’s best cyclists as the 2018 Women’s Tour raced through Banburyshire.

The 102 competitors in the OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2018 went through south Northamptonshire for its second stage on Thursday (June 14).

Before taking in south Warwickshire for the third stage on Friday, with Edge Hill and Burton Dassett providing tough tests for the riders.

Northamptonshire County Council deputy leader Cecile Irving-Swift said: “This is the fifth year that we’ve been lucky enough to host a stage of the race and I believe it’s been the best yet and a triumphant achievement for all the women taking part.

“It’s wonderful to see the thousands of people lining the streets to cheer on the riders and it creates a fantastic sense of excitement.”

Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe said it was a ‘wonderful day’ and was pleased to see so many people show their support.

“It is such a great event that all of our towns, villages and communities can get involved with and get behind and a wonderful opportunity to showcase all that Warwickshire has to offer from its towns to its countryside to a global audience,” she said.