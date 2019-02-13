Pictures show controversial track built without permission over Great Tew park to Harry and Meghan's 'chosen' home

The Royal couple have been leasing another property, WestfieldLarge, but it is understood they are handing back the lease for financial and security reasons. Read the full story: Harry and Meghan's ‘chosen’ home in Great Tew at centre of planning row over access. Beaconsfield Farm is a couple of hundred yards away from the £6m barn conversion home of Harry and Meghan's friends, David and Victoria Beckam. Other celebrities living within striking distance include actor Patrick Stewart, singer Jack Savoretti, Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson, Amanda Holden and George and Amal Clooney. Great Tew Estate, which owns the farm in need of huge renovation, have fallen foul of local residents who are demanding the local council makes them take out a long stone track - mooted by many to be a lavish private driveway to the farm - which has been built without planning permission. Here we bring you a gallery of pictures of the stone track and the historic Grade II Listed, run-down farm Harry and Meghan reportedly want to renovate.

