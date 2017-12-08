Picture: Tour de Trigs results

The 48th running of the Tour de Trigs cross country hike saw 50 teams vying for trophies, personal bests and a sense of accomplishment.

The race attracts participants from all over the UK who take part in one of the three distance events; a 15 mile ‘taster’ hike, a 30 mile hike or the 50 mile challenge.

Teams of three have just 24 hours to complete the 50 mile hike which started at the Warriner School in Bloxham.

The weather made the trek even more arduous with rain and some fog hampering the teams progress to each of the 11 check points.

In the taster hike ten teams started and all finished with the winners a girls team called the Cheese and Onions; Caitlin Williams, Sophie Minford and Alexia Roberts from Headington School, who completed in five hours and three minutes, winning the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Trophy.

In the 30 mile event ten teams started and eight teams finished.

Tour De Trigs competitors Peter Skelton and Peter Nottingham mapping the route before starting from Warriners School. NNL-170212-184411009

The winners were a boys team called BeGenNerous; Harry Sexton, Charlie Marr, and Xavier Cochran from BGN School, who completed in ten hours and 13 minutes, winning the Warriner School Trophy.

Finally in the 50 mile contest 29 teams started and 15 finished, a completion rate of 52 per cent.

Winners were team Downwind; Neil Cooney, Carl Silver and Teresa Thorp, who completed in 16 hours and 38 minutes, winning the Tour de Trigs Trophy, the Bygrave Trophy, the Hansford Trophy and the Handicap Trophy.

Winners of the Novice Award were The Three Musketeers, the Ladies Trophy went to team Deddington Divas and the Over the Hill Trophy was won by the Rose and Two Thorns team.