Please send us your storm photos and videos to [email protected]

First strike over Banbury. Photo by Stephen Munt.

Here is the first strike of lightning over the Banbury area, seen from Wroxton.

Yesterday’s storm certainly woke us up from our summer slumber, as the clear skies turned dark.

These photos were sent to us by Stephen Munt – our thanks to him for the images.

