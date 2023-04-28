News you can trust since 1838
Photos: Hundreds of Girlguides across the Banbury area gather to celebrate the King’s Coronation

Hundreds of Girlguides across the Banbury area gathered together to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

By Lisa CookContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
5th Banbury guides joining in the fun
5th Banbury guides joining in the fun

On Sunday April 23, 340 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers and volunteers - between the ages of four to 76 - met at The Warriner School for a day of fun and adventure.

A spokesperson for the Girlguides said: "This was the first time members had congregated together for several years, joy and laughter could be heard throughout the day. From badge making to balloon art to rhythmic drumming members joined in and had fun.

"Success was down to our volunteers who worked together as a team to make this a successful event, inclusive of all our members

Kite Making
Kite Making

"We help all girls know they can do anything, to achieve this we need volunteers to help us run our units, keep the accounts, act as administrators and share their skills. If this is you please visit become a volunteer and register your interest."

Hundreds of Girlguides across the Banbury area gathered together to celebrate the King's Coronation.
Hundreds of Girlguides across the Banbury area gathered together to celebrate the King's Coronation.
Hundreds of Girlguides across the Banbury area gathered together to celebrate the King's Coronation.
Rainbow princesses
Rainbow princesses
Related topics:BanburyCoronationRainbowsRangers