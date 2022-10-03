Person hit by train between Banbury and Oxford

A person has been hit by a train between Oxford and Banbury

A person has been hit by a train near Oxford causing all train services running through these stations to be cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 11.30am and no trains will be able to run through the affected area until emergency services declare the line is ready.

Chiltern Railways are conveying passengers between Oxford and Banbury via Haddenham and Thame Parkway in both directions until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

