Performers to bring Castle Quay to life to celebrate Play Bus sessions

A performing arts school will be filling Castle Quay Shopping Centre with music and dancing this weekend to promote the start of the Banbury Play Bus’ sessions.

Stagecoach Theatre Arts Banbury pupils will be performing routines inspired by The Greatest Showman and Blues Brothers in the shopping centre on Saturday (February 23).

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts School Banbury took to the stage in London's West End for a national event NNL-181004-143056001

Banbury and District Community Bus Project staff will be on hand to answer shoppers’ questions about the new ‘stay and play’ sessions, which start in Castle Quay on Monday, as well as handing out balloons and sweets.

Melissa Lewis from Stagecoach Banbury said: “Stagecoach Banbury is so happy to be supporting the Banbury and District Play Bus Project and we love to perform and showcase our work in the local community, especially in the main shopping centre.”

The Play Bus announced the new initiative with Castle Quay last month, following last summer’s successful campaign to raise the necessary funds to secure the charity’s immediate future.

The team, which provides free weekly play sessions for children across Cherwell district, will be in Castle Quay’s soft play area by HMV every Monday from next week.

Three of the Play Bus team outside Norbar where they held a 'thank you' event for donor. Photo by Steve Gold

Play Bus project manager Michelle Pollard said: “We’re really excited to join Stagecoach Banbury on Saturday to promote the launch of our ‘stay and play’ takeover sessions of Castle Quay’s soft play.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of creative play for families and are inviting parents and their children to join us for free every Monday from February 25.”

Eight of the troupe from Stagecoach Banbury, who has previously helped to raise funds for the Play Bus with a Guinness World Record attempt, will be taking centre stage with their The Greatest Showman routine at 2.30pm.

To mark this special occasion, Banbury Stagecoach has prepared a new Blues Brothers-themed performance with 45 children and a singer taking part.

Castle Quay manager Paul Jackson said: “We’re looking forward to launching Banbury Play Bus’ new ‘stay and play’ initiative here at Castle Quay.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to help raise awareness of the charity’s takeover sessions with captivating performances from Stagecoach Banbury taking place this Saturday.”