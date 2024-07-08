The times are a-changing and YouTube continues to become a behemoth producing some of the world’s most recognisable stars, at least for audiences on the younger side. Gone are the days when you had to worry about what your kids might be watching on TV, now the question is what they may be queuing up on YouTube.

If you are not as familiar with the platform as your children are, you might be wondering who exactly are the names they are mentioning at the dinner table. Or what sort of videos they might be watching on their tablets, laptops or phones.

We dived into the list of the most subscribed channels, as well as digging out some of the most popular creators from the UK, and pulled together a list of 13 stars and channels your kids might be watching. Find them in the gallery below, make sure to click through all the pages:

MrBeast Perhaps the most famous YouTube star around the globe in 2024, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) has nearly 300 million subscribers on the platform. He is known for his challenge videos which often involve people competing to win money - he is also behind the Feastables chocolate bars.

Dan Rhodes Some of you may remember Dan from his time on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 as a 15-year-old, since his time on the reality show he has gone on to have success from his magic videos on TikTok and YouTube. His short videos in particular are extremely popular.

Vlad and Niki If your children are a bit younger, they might have watched videos from Vlad and Niki. Their videos include roleplays, vlogging, and advertising - with titles such as 'detective and police adventures for kids'.