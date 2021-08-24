Youth theatre group sings and dances its way out of a year of lockdowns with a fabulous production of Fame - the Musical, in Banbury this week.

The cast Oddesy Youth are pictured in rehearsal for Fame

The show tells the story of a group of talented young people attending the final four years at PA, the high school for performing arts in New York.

The play follows their highs and lows as they learn about themselves and their passion for acting, dancing and music. The musical, originally conceived and developed by David De Silva in 1988, is a fantastic showcase of song, dance and drama as the students look for their names to live forever.

This highly entertaining musical will be staged on Thursday and Friday by a group of incredibly talented young performers from the Banbury area. The performances mark the end of Odyssey’s 10th annual summer school after the unexpected hiatus in 2020.

Director, Andy Aldcroft, said: “These young performers have had a really tough year and we are over the moon to give them an opportunity to get back on stage and perform.

"They will put on an incredible performance and we are so pleased that we are able to welcome audiences into the theatre to join us."

The group has put in place a range of safety measures to help protect the cast and audiences and the Friday matinee performance has additional social distancing for those who are more comfortable in that environment.