Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Banbury and nearby villages

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Oxfordshire to kick off the weekend in style.
The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.
1. Northern Lights October 2024
Taken by Una Caughey in Edgehill. Photo: Una Caughey
2. Northern Lights October 2024
Taken by Rebecca Lynchsmith in Enstone. Photo: Rebecca Lynchsmith
3. Northern Lights October 2024
Taken by Teresa Fox in Banbury. Photo: Teresa Fox
4. Northern Lights October 2024
Taken by Denise Morbin in Adderbury. Photo: Denise Morbin
