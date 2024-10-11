Northern Lights photographs from October 10, 2024Northern Lights photographs from October 10, 2024
Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate skies across Banbury and nearby villages

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:51 BST
Readers have sent in these stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Banbury and nearby villages from last night (October 10).

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Oxfordshire to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles or further afield, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

Taken by Una Caughey in Edgehill.

1. Northern Lights October 2024

Taken by Una Caughey in Edgehill. Photo: Una Caughey

Taken by Rebecca Lynchsmith in Enstone.

2. Northern Lights October 2024

Taken by Rebecca Lynchsmith in Enstone. Photo: Rebecca Lynchsmith

Taken by Teresa Fox in Banbury.

3. Northern Lights October 2024

Taken by Teresa Fox in Banbury. Photo: Teresa Fox

Taken by Denise Morbin in Adderbury.

4. Northern Lights October 2024

Taken by Denise Morbin in Adderbury. Photo: Denise Morbin

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshire
