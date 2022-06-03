Your photos from a magnificent day of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Banbury area

Well, what a day! The sun was shining yesterday (June 2) as residents across the Banbury area started the celebrations for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The celebrations will continue into the weekend and we want you to continue sending in your photos to [email protected]

Here are some of the your photos from yesterday (Thursday, June 2) – thank you to everyone who took the time to email their photos to us.

1. Your Jubilee photos About 100 people attended a special Jubilee concert in St Michael's Church, Aynho, and about 200 watched the beacon lighting. Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

2. Your Jubilee photos About 100 people attended a special Jubilee concert in St Michael's Church, Aynho, and about 200 watched the beacon lighting. The Edge Hill beacon was visible from Aynho and one other further north. Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

3. Your Jubilee photos About 100 people attended a special Jubilee concert in St Michael's Church, Aynho. Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales

4. Your Jubilee photos The village crier announced the beacon at the Cartwright Hotel Photo: Submitted photo Photo Sales