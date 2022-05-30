Your Jubilee photos: Banbury gets ready to mark the Queen's historic moment

1. Your Jubilee photos

The children and staff at Wroxton CE Primary School had a surprise visitor to their Platinum Jubilee Party. Unbeknown to them all, headteacher April Guiness made sure that HRH Queen Elizabeth II was able to be in attendance. The children enjoyed a feast of sandwiches, pastries and most importantly jelly and ice-cream. Every child in school was presented with a special Jubilee pin badge, courtesy of Friends of Wroxton parent group. Mrs Guiness said: " The children had an amazing day where lasting memories were made."

Photo: Submitted photo