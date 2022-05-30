The children at Wroxton CE Primary School enjoyed a feast of sandwiches, pastries and most importantly jelly and ice-cream. Every child in school was presented with a special Jubilee pin badge, courtesy of Friends of Wroxton parent group.

Your Jubilee photos: Banbury gets ready to mark the Queen's historic moment

The nation is getting ready to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week - and the bunting is already going up across Banbury.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:45 pm

We want you to send us your photos for your celebrations to [email protected]

But in the meantime, here are some of the photos you have already sent in - thank you so much.

1. Your Jubilee photos

The children and staff at Wroxton CE Primary School had a surprise visitor to their Platinum Jubilee Party. Unbeknown to them all, headteacher April Guiness made sure that HRH Queen Elizabeth II was able to be in attendance. The children enjoyed a feast of sandwiches, pastries and most importantly jelly and ice-cream. Every child in school was presented with a special Jubilee pin badge, courtesy of Friends of Wroxton parent group. Mrs Guiness said: " The children had an amazing day where lasting memories were made."

Photo: Submitted photo

2. Your Jubilee photos

Photo: Submitted photo

3. Your Jubilee photos

Photo: Submitted photo

4. Your Jubilee photos

Photo: Submitted photo

