Your chance to shape how the Tysoes will develop

The plan for how the Tysoes should grow over the next 12 years is a step closer to fruition after a six-week consultation started this week.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is asking for comments on the draft Tysoe Neighbourhood Development Plan 2011-2031 before it is independently examined.

The plan sets out a vision for the future of the villages and planning policies which will be used to determine planning applications locally.

In accordance with Regulation 16 of Part 5 of The Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations 2012 (as amended), the local planning authority, the district council, must publicise the draft plan for a minimum six-week period inviting representations on the plan.

Tysoe Parish Council has prepared the plan with the help of the community.

A copy of the draft plan and all associated documentation can be viewed on the district council website at www.stratford.gov.uk/nplan.

Paper copies can be viewed at the district council’s offices at Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford, and also at Kineton and Stratford libraries during normal opening hours. A copy is also held by the Tysoe parish clerk.

Representations on the draft plan may be made to the district council by no later than 5pm on Friday, June 28.

Respondents are encouraged to submit comments electronically. This can be done either by using the on-line form on the website at www.stratford.gov.uk/tysoenp or by attaching a form to an email and sending it to planning.policy@stratford-dc.gov.uk

To post a response, send it to Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Planning Policy, Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX.

Neighbourhood planning is a key component of the government’s localism act, introducing a new tier of planning.

The localism act devolves greater powers to councils and neighbourhoods, giving local people new rights to shape the development of the communities in which they live by taking a more active role in the development of planning policy at a local level.

The act makes it clear that a neighbourhood plan will have to generally conform to the development plan produced by the district council and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).